Update: Knoxville police ID woman found shot in car in Park City neighborhood

Stock image of Knoxville Police Department KPD Squad Car Cruiser Vehicle Dodge Charger

Knoxville police have identified the woman found shot in a car in the Park City neighborhood Saturday night as Jefasha Mitchell, 26, of Knoxville. A spokesperson said a suspect has not been identified.

Mitchell's death has been ruled a homicide and is being investigated as such, the spokesperson said.

At around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to an alley in the 2500 block of Louise Avenue, the spokesperson said. They found Mitchell, who had been shot at least one time, unresponsive in a car parked in the alley.

Mitchell was removed from the car and paramedics attempted life-saving measures, a release stated. She was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Numerous people were interviewed at the scene, but a suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, online at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

