Knoxville police investigate fatal shooting in apartment near Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville police investigators reported a deadly shooting at Big Oaks Apartments off Middlebrook Pike early Thursday afternoon.
A male gunshot victim was found dead at the scene, according to a news report from the department. Potential witnesses were detained by police for questioning.
This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
