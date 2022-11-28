Knoxville police investigating after body found in vacant school building

Stock image Knoxville Police Department KPD Cruiser Squad Car Dodge Charger

Knoxville police officers are working to identify a body found Monday morning inside a vacant school building in the Parkridge neighborhood.

There are no obvious signs of foul play, a police department spokesperson said in a press release.

Officers responded to the Knoxville Baptist Christian School property on 2434 E. Fifth Ave. at about 10:20 a.m., the release stated. According to the release, they had received a report that human remains were found inside the vacant building.

Investigators and Medical Examiner’s Office personnel responded and the remains were taken to the Regional Forensic Center.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville police investigating after body found in vacant building