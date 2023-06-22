Knoxville police investigating fatal shooting of 18-year-old man in Vestal

An investigation by the Knoxville Police Department is under way after an 18-year-old man was killed in Montgomery Village early June 22.

At around 6:30 a.m. June 22, officers responded to the 1100 block of Daylily Drive in Vestal for a report of an unresponsive man outside a building, a department spokesperson said in a press release. Officers found an 18-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

Several witnesses are being interviewed, the release said, but no one has been arrested. The man's name was not released.

Anyone with information that could be relevant to the investigation is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

Liz Kellar is a public safety reporter. Email lkellar@knoxnews.com.

Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville police investigating fatal shooting of 18-year-old in Vestal