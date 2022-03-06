Knoxville police investigating fatal shooting of 18-year-old man

An 18-year-old man was fatally shot at an apartment complex on Saturday night around 11:20 p.m. in Knoxville, according to police.

The incident occurred at the Montgomery Village apartments in the 4700 block of Joe Lewis Road in parking lot Q, the Knoxville Police Department said in a news release.

Officers found the man in a white car suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Multiple suspects were seen running from the scene. Officers searched a large perimeter of the area and attempted to use K-9 dogs to track them. No suspects were located, according to police.

KPD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information should contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 865-215-7165, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, the P3 Tips mobile app or by texting **TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

Violence in Knoxville: Is enough being done to address gun violence in Black Knoxville?

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: KPD: Shooting in Knoxville apartment parking lot kills 18-year-old