Knoxville police investigating man's fatal shooting in Morningside, no suspects identified

Liz Kellar, Knoxville News Sentinel
·1 min read

A middle school was placed on temporary lockdown after the fatal shooting of a man in the Morningside neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Knoxville police officers responded to the shooting at around 1:50 p.m. in the 1900 block of Rosedale Avenue, a spokesperson said in a press release. The victim, whose identity has not been released, was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center but did not survive his injuries, the release stated.

No suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing. The release did not offer any specifics on the location of the shooting.

'Nobody is above the law': Police announce arrest of Fulton High School resource officer

More from Liz Kellar: Police identify man killed in Sunday morning Knoxville bar parking lot shooting

Vine Middle School was temporarily placed on lockdown after the shooting, but that was lifted a short time later, the release stated.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers via phone at 865-215-7165, online at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible to receive a cash reward.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville police investigating fatal shooting of man in Morningside

Recommended Stories

  • Little Demon: Possession 101

    13 years after being impregnated by Satan, a reluctant mother, Laura, and her Antichrist daughter, Chrissy, attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware, but are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan, who yearns for custody of his daughter's soul. FX’s animated comedy series Little Demon features the voices of Aubrey Plaza as “Laura” Danny DeVito as “Satan” and Lucy DeVito as their daughter “Chrissy” with Eugene Cordero recurring as Chrissy’s best friend “Bennigan” Lennon P

  • Former Nintendo testers speak out on ‘nightmare’ working conditions

    Ex-contractors have lobbed allegations of sexual harassment and unequal pay at the company.

  • French farmer defies drought with sustainable crop

    STORY: You're looking at pictures of a wheat field and sorghum field taken on the same day, from the same region in France.But while the soil of harvested wheat fields is bone dry, due to the extreme heat of 2022, on the sorghum plot, the leaves are green and the plants carry a full ear of grains.The sorghum fields belong to Eudes Couttes, who's been beating the heat with the drought-tolerant plant."The cultivation of sorghum is attractive because it brings about a new cultivation, a new way of thinking about agriculture, moving more towards a sustainable agriculture that preserves future resources.”Location: Saint-Escobille, FranceSorghum is a cereal that is little-known in Europe but used widely in other parts of the world and can be an ingredient for gluten-free baking, couscous or even beer.Coutte says the advantages of sorghum are that in much of France it does not need to be irrigated, requires no pesticides and needs only a third of the fertilizer that wheat requires.“It's not a miracle solution but it is a solution which, among many others, makes it possible to improve things, to consume less plant-protection products, to consume less fertilizer and above all preserve groundwater and water resources.”But sorghum isn’t totally immune to drought. Coutte expects to harvest three to four tons per hectare this year, compared to five or six during a normal year.But he says the fact that this yield requires no irrigation is a "competitive advantage," as drought is felt across France, with restrictions on access to water.To make his farm more sustainable, Coutte has invested in his own stone mill.It turns part of his crop into gluten-free sorghum flour.The rest is sold as grains, which can be cooked and eaten like lentils.And more farmers are turning to this crop.French sorghum production grew to nearly 440,000 tons in 2021, up from 270,000 tons in 2016. That's according farm ministry data.But gluten-free sorghum is still a niche market in Europe.EU data show that only about a quarter of the crop produced across the continent goes to human consumption.The rest goes to animal feed.Coutte is working hard to find new markets for their crop.He plans to work with local partners to develop sorghum beer, vegetarian steaks and other products in the coming years.“Thinking about tomorrow's agriculture, and how we can cultivate and how we can produce food without massive water use, what are the possibilities, what are the crops that we can grow today, and what we will have to do in the future, to preserve water resources."

  • Chicago police confirm triple fatal South Shore hit-and-run was intentional attack. ‘This is blatant evil,’ relative says.

    Donald Huey called his grandmother last week from Los Angeles to tell her he’d found a lead on a new job and he planned to stay in the city permanently. It seemed like big news at the time, said Jewel Perrian, Huey’s paternal grandmother. But it was nothing compared with the shock she suffered Sunday: A relative phoned her in Florida to tell her Huey had gone back home to South Holland and was ...

  • ‘A sad decision’ for NC State Fair: One of its most beloved food booths is going away

    As awesome as the NC State Fair is, it just won’t be the same without this savory food — served from the fair’s longest operating booth.

  • Meet the parents: See the first photo of the Addams family from Tim Burton's Wednesday

    See Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán as Morticia and Gomez Addams.

  • Man charged with threatening to kill FBI agents vowed he'd never 'spend one second of my life in their custody.' He's now in custody.

    Prosecutors allege the man posted numerous times to Gab and threatened violence against law enforcement.

  • Kim Zolciak-Biermann Breaks Silence on Daughter Ariana's DUI Arrest as New Details Emerge

    A police report obtained by E! News details Ariana Biermann's conversation with officers during her DUI arrest. Plus, hear her mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann's response to the charges Ariana is facing.

  • Authorities announce new phase in search for missing teen Kiely Rodni

    Authorities in Northern California have announced a new phase in the ongoing search for a teenager who disappeared after a party 11 days ago. Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen on Aug. 6 around 12:30 a.m. local time near the Prosser Family Campground in the small town of Truckee, some 20 miles north of Lake Tahoe. "Her cellphone went dead and became virtually untraceable shortly after," Angela Musallam, public information officer for the Placer County Sheriff's Office, told ABC News during an interview that aired Aug. 9 on "Good Morning America."

  • Man with ax destroys Los Angeles fruit vendor’s stand

    Cellphone video showed the man slamming the weapon into the Woodland Hills stand on Sunday and smashing a table, allegedly after verbally assaulting the vendor and threatening to kill him. The suspect is believed to be a man who has targeted vendors previously.

  • Atlanta woman says police burst into her home, threw her on ground over missing remote, chess board

    A mother is suing after she says an officer broke down her door, went inside her home and slammed her to the ground.

  • Wendy's employee charged with murder after customer fatally hit at Prescott Valley restaurant

    Wendy's employee Antoine Kendrick is being charged with second degree murder after altercation with customer.

  • Vegan mom Sheila O'Leary's conviction stands in toddler son's starvation death

    A judge rejected seven motions advanced by Sheila O'Leary's defense attorney, saying none violated court rules. She will be sentenced next week.

  • Police investigating possible attempted kidnapping of child who missed bus in Calhoun

    Police said a woman who recognized the child pulled in behind the car, blew her horn and told the child to get out of the vehicle.

  • Man arrested for pistol-whipping, robbing Asian couple of $60K Rolex at 99 Ranch in Rowland Heights

    One of two male suspects has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights, California, on July 9. The victims, an Asian couple, were reportedly walking to their vehicle when the pair of hooded robbers approached them and demanded the male victim’s watch. The robbers pistol-whipped the victims before they could comply.

  • Police: Door opened into pickup truck led to massive brawl, stabbings at Winchester beach

    A door that was opened into the side of a pickup truck led to a massive brawl at a beach in Winchester, authorities said.

  • Man sentenced to year in prison for gross sexual imposition; deportation expected

    A 23-year-old man who formerly lived in New Philadelphia has been sentenced to a year in prison for gross sexual imposition

  • Doctor who sexually abused patients kills himself in jail

    A once-prominent neurologist convicted last month of sexually abusing patients killed himself Monday at a New York City jail, two people familiar with the matter said. Dr. Ricardo Cruciani, 68, was found unresponsive in a shower area at the Eric M. Taylor Center, a jail at the notorious Rikers Island complex, the people said. Cruciani's lawyer, Frederick Sosinsky, confirmed in a statement that his client had died, but not the manner of death.

  • Driver's mental health was deteriorating before L.A. crash that killed 5, prosecutors say

    Nicole Linton's defense team disclosed that she had hurt herself before and had been involuntarily committed multiple times, prosecutors said.

  • If Trump is convicted for violating the Espionage Act and two other federal laws, he could face up to 33 years in prison, legal experts say

    Trump could be facing greater legal peril after the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago residence.