Knoxville police investigating suspicious death on a bridge near downtown

A man was found dead on the Broadway bridge close to downtown Knoxville on May 4, prompting a suspicious death investigation by Knoxville police detectives, crime lab personnel and medical examiners.

At around 3 p.m., officers responded to a report that a man was laying on the bridge sidewalk between West Depot and West Jackson avenues and was unresponsive, a police department spokesperson said in a press release.

The man was identified as 35-year-old Travis Brown of Knoxville, the release said.

His body was transported to the Regional Forensic Center for an examination. Detectives believe Brown was the victim of foul play, the release said.

North Broadway was closed between West Depot Avenue and West Jackson Avenue Wednesday afternoon for an investigation after a man was found dead on the Broadway bridge.

Officers are working to locate a man who was seen in surveillance video near the scene, the release said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Liz Kellar is a public safety reporter. Email lkellar@knoxnews.com. Twitter @LizKellar.

Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville police investigating suspicious death a bridge near downtown