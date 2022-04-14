Knoxville police officer arrested, charged with tampering with records

A Knoxville police officer who had been suspended as the department reviewed his actions in a high-speed chase was arrested Thursday on charges he destroyed or tampered with records, Knox News has learned.

The seven-page indictment obtained by Knox News gives little detail about the reason for the charges against officer Joseph Roberts, though KPD Lt. Ryan Morrow is listed as a witness. Morrow had been asked by KPD to investigate the chase and crash involving Roberts in January.

Roberts had been suspended with pay after the department opened two internal investigations into the chase and crash. In addition to investigating whether he broke department policy, police are looking into whether he broke the law.

Roberts' attorney, T. Scott Jones declined to comment. KPD spokesperson Scott Erland could not immediately be reached for comment.

Police chase in question

At 4:50 p.m. Jan. 31, during rush hour, Roberts initiated a pursuit on Interstate 640 East. Roberts began the pursuit of Siara Davis after he noticed she was driving with expired plates, according to crash and arrest reports.

Davis, in her 2008 Infiniti, sped away from Roberts, exited at Old Broadway and blew a red light as she turned right onto Broadway. Another driver coming through the intersection plowed into Davis, flipping her car into the northbound lane of Broadway, where it hit a second car before coming to a stop. No one was seriously hurt.

She was arrested on several charges, including evading arrest and careless and erratic driving.

Davis’ passenger, Xavier Nolan, had a warrant out for his arrest, according to a police report. Roberts wrote that Davis “knew that Xavier Nolan was wanted on felony charges, and was assisting him in avoiding arrest.”

Whether Roberts knew Nolan was in the vehicle when he began the chase is not clear. Multiple sources with knowledge of the pursuit told Knox News the chase covered several miles, though it's unclear how long it lasted or how fast the vehicles ended up going.

Erland, the police spokesperson, told Knox News in February that Roberts was suspended when KPD was “made aware of the totality of Roberts' actions."

After the crash, the KPD internal affairs unit opened an investigation into possible policy violations.

Later that week Morrow, listed as the head of violent crimes, was asked to investigate the crash by the department’s lone remaining deputy chief, Cindy Gass, to determine if Roberts committed any criminal acts. When complete, the findings of that investigation will be sent to the Knox County District attorney office.

