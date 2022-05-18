Knoxville police officer arrested on domestic assault accusations and placed on leave

A Knoxville police officer was arrested Wednesday morning for domestic assault.

The department announced the arrest in a news release, calling the incident a "domestic matter at his home."

Charles Roach was taken into custody by Knox County Sheriff's Office deputies on a misdemeanor charge, a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said. Roach was placed on paid leave.

The release did not give more information on why Roach was arrested and Knox County Sheriff's Office's arrest page has not yet been updated with information about the incident.

Roach has been with the department since 2014 and works patrol, KPD said. In 2017, KPD’s Facebook page posted a picture of Roach and his K-9 partner, “Flash.” The post said Roach was assigned to the downtown area.

He was awarded Officer of the Month in October 2019.

Roach has not been convicted of any charges and KPD has not begun its own internal investigation while the criminal investigation continues.

The arrest comes after a rocky period for the department. In the last three years alone, there have been eight resignations or retirements amid scandal at KPD, plus another who retired due to retaliation for blowing the whistle.

This story will be updated.

