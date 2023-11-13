Knoxville police officer fired after being arrested on federal child pornography charges

Police officer Dan Roark has been fired by the Knoxville Police Department following his arrest last week on federal charges for the production of child pornography.

Police Chief Paul Noel announced the decision Nov. 13 in a news release. Roark's termination is effective immediately.

“Roark’s alleged actions are shocking and beyond comprehension," Noel said in his statement, pointing out the KPD investigation was conducted by the department's Office of Professional Standards and relied on evidence presented in the federal complaint and during Roark's initial appearance in federal court.

“I appreciate (the Office of Professional Standards) for working through our internal, administrative investigation as quickly and thoroughly as possible. We will continue to cooperate fully with the ongoing federal investigation," Noel said.

“I extend my deepest sympathies to the child victimized by his actions, who has undoubtedly suffered unimaginable trauma.”

Roark, 47, was arrested Nov. 6 after a joint investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Scott County Sheriff's Office in Virginia and the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Investigators for the Scott County Virginia Sheriff's Department, just over the state line north of Kingsport, said they found evidence of child sexual abuse on a phone and an exchange in which Roark asked at least one person for nude photos of an underage girl.

That number belonged to Roark. When police subpoenaed Roark’s phone records, they showed Roark was communicating with the girl’s mother.

Roark and the girl's mother had a relationship starting in 2007, though the woman didn’t know his real name, she told investigators.

At some point, Roark requested photos of the woman’s daughter, who was 5 or 6 at the time. He paid the mother for the photos, records show.

The woman was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with producing child pornography, among other charges.

Roark has been a police officer with the Knoxville Police Department since 2007 and last served on patrol in October 2020, Knoxville Police Department spokesman Scott Erland said in a news release last week.

Erland said Roark was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation personnel at the Public Safety Complex. He was suspended before being terminated from the department.

Keenan Thomas reports for the Knox News business growth and development team. You can reach him by email at keenan.thomas@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville police officer fired after federal child pornography arrest