Knoxville police officer on leave after suspected theft from locker room

A veteran Knoxville police officer has been charged with misdemeanor theft and was placed on leave after confessing to stealing from another employee, a department spokesperson said.

Officer Kenno Carlos could face up to a year in jail if convicted.

On Jan. 11, a police department employee reported that property was missing from his locker, the release stated. An internal investigation revealed Carlos entered the locker room while on duty in the early hours of Wednesday and walked out with the property. He was questioned by property crimes investigators on Friday night, confessed to taking the property and was subsequently issued a misdemeanor citation for theft, the release said.

A Class A misdemeanor charge is issued if the value of the property or services obtained is $1,000 or less, except when the property obtained is a firearm, according to the Tennessee criminal code. The sentence for misdemeanor theft is up to a year in jail or a fine not to exceed $2,500, or both.

Carlos has been with the Knoxville Police Department since 1994, the release stated. Carlos has primarily served as a patrol officer.

The administrative leave is temporary, spokesman Scott Erland said.

"Officer Carlos hasn't been suspended, which is a formal discipline that follows a completed (internal affairs) investigation," he said. "He was placed on administrative leave with his police powers suspended. Any formal discipline will happen once IA completes their investigation and, in this particular case, the criminal matter is resolved. While that process plays out, we have the ability to re-assign an officer under investigation to an administrative, nonenforcement assignment."

Liz Kellar is a public safety reporter for Knox News. She can be reached by email at lkellar@knoxnews.com

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville police officer charged after suspected locker room theft