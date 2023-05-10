Knoxville police officers disciplined after chief sharply criticizes their arrest of Lisa Edwards

Three Knoxville police officers who handled the arrest of 60-year-old Lisa Edwards, who collapsed in police custody and later died, have been disciplined.

Sergeant Brandon Wardlaw, who was the first officer to arrive on scene, was demoted back to his previous police officer rank.

Officer Timothy Distasio, who was driving Edwards to jail when she was found unresponsive, was suspended without pay for 10 days.

Officer Adam Barnett was suspended without pay for four days.

Transportation officer Danny Dugan was not found in violation of any departmental policies, and he has returned to his previous assignment, according to a Knoxville Police Department report.

Edwards was arrested outside Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center just after she was discharged. Police videos show she begged for help, was left on a sidewalk and later slumped over in the back of a squad car while the officer made a traffic stop.

The Knoxville Police Department's internal affairs investigation report was released little more than three months since Edwards' treatment by officers and death drew widespread community outrage.

Edwards' family hired Devon Jacob, a high-profile civil rights attorney who is an expert in fighting in-custody deaths.

Police Chief Paul Noel and Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen sharply criticized the officers for their lack of compassion as Edwards begged for medical help, with Noel saying he was "disturbed and embarrassed" by what he saw from his officers.

But Allen said none of the officers who handled Edwards' arrest would face criminal charges. The hospital in April released a statement that found the medical treatment and hospital discharge were "clinically appropriate."

The hospital also conducted an in-depth review of its security procedures and policies and evaluated its security services contract, the release said.

"Several officers involved are no longer working at any Covenant Health facility," the release said. "In addition, we are implementing empathy training for security officers serving on behalf of Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Covenant Health."

What led to Lisa Edwards' death

Edwards had been a longtime resident of Knoxville, but in 2018 she moved to Rhode Island to be closer to her sons and grandchildren.

Edwards initially lived with family but had a stroke in August 2019 and moved into a nursing home. Eventually, Edwards decided to move back to Knoxville, where she was going to live with a friend.

Soon after Edwards arrived at the Knoxville airport on Feb. 4, she was taken to Blount Memorial Hospital for complaints of abdominal pain. She was discharged and then went to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, where she was evaluated and discharged the next morning.

Edwards was arrested after hospital security staff called police and told them she refused to move off the property. Body cam footage showed the first KPD officer arrived just before 8 a.m., about an hour after Edwards was discharged from the hospital. Edwards told the officer she had a stroke and couldn’t walk, but his response was that the hospital wanted her gone and he was taking her to jail.

The officer told Edwards if she wouldn't leave, she would be charged with trespassing. A jail transport van was called and officers and the driver physically struggled for 30 minutes to get Edwards into the side compartment of the van, leaving her slumped on the sidewalk.

Edwards repeatedly said she couldn't breathe or stand, but officers and security staff responded by saying she had been medically discharged and was fine. The police eventually decided to take her to jail in a regular police cruiser because it was easier than putting her in a van. Officers struggled to place her in the back seat and never succeeded in getting her into a fully upright position.

At the beginning of the drive, Edwards was gasping and wheezing before she slumped back. Within 10 minutes, she slipped out of sight and could not be heard on the cruiser camera. The officer drove another 3 minutes before he stopped to help another driver. It was when he returned to the vehicle that he found Edwards unconscious.

What has happened since Edwards' death?

The Knox County District Attorney's Office said Edwards died of a stroke and that none of the officers who handled her arrest will face criminal charges. Allen's office cited a medical examiner's report that said “at no time did law enforcement interaction cause or contribute to Ms. Edwards’ death.”

Community members shared hundreds of critical Facebook comments about the officers' conduct during Edwards' arrest, and many gathered Feb. 27 to hold a vigil in her honor.

Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel said he was "disturbed and embarrassed" when he watched the videos.

"My expectation is that our officers treat every person they encounter, regardless of the context or situation, with respect, dignity and basic decency. We should also take pride in helping those who need it."

Liz Kellar is a public safety reporter.

