Knoxville police seek driver after pedestrian killed in hit and run on Chapman Highway

A hit-and-run crash investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Chapman Highway Tuesday night.

At around 6:10 p.m. on Jan. 2, Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Chapman Highway near East Moody Avenue, a department spokesperson said in a press release. An unidentified man, who had been struck by an unknown vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

Based on evidence at the scene and witness statements, it is believed that a pickup truck driving south on Chapman Highway struck the victim as he was trying to cross the highway in front of Walgreens. The truck, possibly a dark red Ford F-150, did not stop and continued south on Chapman Highway, the release said.

The victim from the crash was taken to the Regional Forensic Center for further examination and has not yet been identified, the release said.

Anyone with information regarding the hit and run is urged to call East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville man killed in hit and run while crossing Chapman Highway