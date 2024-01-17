Knoxville power outage map: Severe weather hits East Tennessee

Joyce Orlando, USA TODAY NETWORK
·2 min read

Winter weather has hit Knoxville and East Tennessee hard.

A storm system has engulfed much of the United States, dumping snow and ushering in arctic air. A blanket of snow covered Tennessee and will stay put for days as freezing temperatures move in.

Knoxville and East Tennessee power outages: Scattered so far

As East Tennessee approached 9 a.m. and the temperature in Knoxville hovered just above zero, scattered power outages affected thousands of customers in the region.

The Knoxville Utilities Board reported 1,222 customers were without power and expected most outages would be resolved by 11:30 a.m. The Lenoir City Utilities Board, which serves West Knox County and Lenoir City, reported fewer than 40 customers were without power after the company resolved a large outage affecting 828 customers.

Several East Tennessee utilities reported no outages at all and most reported very few. Here's how to check for live outage updates at your local power provider.

On Tuesday, the Tennessee Valley Authority asked customers to reduce their electricity use between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. as it projected a record high power demand. Between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m., the agency saw 33,310 megawatt hours of power demand, according the the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

TVA projected its peak power demand Wednesday morning would top 35,000 megawatts, breaking its all-time record. A megawatt is a measurement of instantaneous power demand, while a megawatt hour is a measurement of energy use during one hour.

Its power system held stable, even in the lowest forecasted temperatures of the day. Nashville and Memphis, its two largest markets, reported even fewer outages than Knoxville.

Knoxville and East Tennessee weather watches, warnings

A wind chill advisory from the National Weather Service is in effect until noon. Temperatures are dangerously cold!

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Knoxville power outage map: Latest after severe storms hit East TN

