Knoxville primary election results 2023 for mayor, city council and judge

Knoxville voters in the primary election will go to the polls Aug. 29 to decide which candidates they'd like to see move on to the general election.

The top two candidates in each race ‒ mayor, city council seats and municipal judge ‒ will move on to the general election on Nov. 7.

In the mayoral and municipal judge races only, any candidate receiving a majority of the votes plus one is declared the winner and will not need to face a challenger in November.

The polls are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Knox News will begin posting results as soon as they become available.

Results will populate here Tuesday night when they're live.

Knoxville mayor

Constance M. EveryIndya Kincannon (I) R. C. LawhornJeff Talman

City Council at-large, Seat A

Cameron BrooksLynne Fugate (I)Darin Worsham

City Council at-large, Seat B

Debbie HelsleyR. Bentley Marlow

City Council at-large, Seat C

Matthew BestTim HillAmelia Parker (I)

City Council, District 5

Charles Thomas (I)

Municipal judge

Andrew BeamerTyler M. CavinessJohn R. Rosson (I) Mary L. Ward

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville primary election results 2023: Mayor, city council, judge