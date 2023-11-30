Knoxville Rep. Tim Burchett will vote to keep George Santos in Congress

Knoxville's Rep. Tim Burchett will vote to keep indicted Rep. George Santos in Congress, he told Knox News.

Santos, who in a 23-count federal indictment is accused of making unauthorized charges on donor credit cards and is the subject of a scathing House Ethics Committee report, will face an expulsion vote this week.

The tipping point in his decision, Burchett said, is that Santos has not been convicted of any crimes.

"I think we have a system of law and order, I believe people are innocent until proven guilty," he told Knox News. "We have never kicked someone out who was just accused of crimes."

Burchett said his vote to keep Santos in Congress might upset some of his East Tennessee constituents, though. The reason? Santos' sexuality. The first-term Republican from New York is openly gay.

"I have very few conversations (with constituents) where his sexuality isn't brought up," the Knoxville Republican said about his deep-red district.

Burchett, however, said Santos' sexuality doesn't play into his vote: "To me, that's not a factor. That's your business," he said.

Burchett said he knows a vote against expelling Santos will be held against him in his 2024 reelection campaign.

"I'm going to do what's right regardless of the political outcome," Burchett told Knox News.

The outcome of the House expulsion vote is up in the air, especially after Speaker Mike Johnson said this week he has "real reservations" about kicking Santos out, saying it could set a dangerous precedent. Burchett echoed those fears, too.

Santos could become just the sixth member of the House to be expelled by colleagues. The House is expected to take up a vote Dec. 1 on at least one of the resolutions offered by both Republicans and Democrats to remove him. Santos has refused to resign.

There are 222 Republicans and 213 Democrats in the House, providing the GOP with a thin margin on close votes that split on party lines. In an expulsion vote, the House requires a two-thirds majority, meaning 75 Republicans would have to join House Democrats if all of them vote for expulsion.

Allie Feinberg reports on politics for Knox News. Email her: allie.feinberg@knoxnews.com and follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @alliefeinberg.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Rep. Tim Burchett will vote to keep George Santos in Congress