Knoxville residents among 14 facing federal charges in multistate marijuana case

An East Tennessee federal grand jury has indicted 14 people, most of whom are from Knoxville, on marijuana distribution and money laundering charges.

Eleven of those arrested are from Knoxville, one is from Maryville and one is from Luttrell, northeast of Knoxville, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Tennessee. One of the defendants is from Weaverville, a small town of less than 4,000 in a remote area of Northern California.

Very few details were released in the indictment, which was unsealed this week. Information on the charges, which typically accompanies an indictment, was not provided.

All 14 suspects have been indicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute marijuana — in this case, 2,200 pounds — and conspiracy to commit money laundering. One man from Knoxville and the man from California were also charged with possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Most of the indictment details assets the government has seized from the California property, including more than $336,000 in cash, vehicles, designer purses and sunglasses, and jewelry.

A trial has been set for Oct. 18 in U.S. District Court in Knoxville, court records state. If convicted, each defendant faces a minimum mandatory term of imprisonment of at least 10 years up to life, up to a $10 million fine, five years of supervised release, and forfeiture.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville residents among 14 facing federal drug trafficking charges