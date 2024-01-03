Knoxville saw a more than 30% decline in homicide numbers in 2023, lowest since pandemic

There is good news on the crime front for Knoxville: Police Chief Paul Noel delivered on his promise to slash homicide rates, more than meeting a stated pledge to cut the number of all shootings by 10% every year starting in 2023.

The number of murder victims dropped from 36 in 2022 to 24 in 2023, a 33% reduction and the lowest total in Knoxville since 2019, a preliminary 2023 high-priority crime report from the Knoxville Police Department states. Of the 24 homicides recorded in Knoxville in 2023, 18 (75%) were the result of gun violence.

There is also good news on the investigation front, with 17 of the 24 murder investigations closed either by arrest or exceptional means, a 70% closure rate much higher than the national average of 50%.

“I am so overwhelmingly proud of the men and women of this department, whose collective, relentless efforts throughout 2023 resulted in a meaningful reduction in crime,” Noel said in a prepared statement released Jan. 2. “Preventing crime and improving community safety in all corners of the city are our top priorities, and our officers across every rank and assignment continue to display an unceasing commitment to that mission.”

Knoxville's drop in homicides mirrors national trend

Across the country, homicide numbers fell in the first half of 2023, with Council on Criminal Justice documenting a 9.4% decrease compared to the first half of 2022. If that trend holds through December, the nation will have experienced one of the largest single-year homicide reductions in more than 50 years. The council's full report on trends in homicide and other crimes will be released in January.

Similarly, a violent crime survey released in November by the Major Cities Chiefs Association comparing homicide totals from 69 responding agencies from Jan. 1-Sept. 30, 2023 to the same time period in 2022 showed a drop from 6,635 to 5,927, a 10.6% decrease.

How did Knoxville fare in other crime categories?

Knoxville also saw a 12% drop in the number of non-fatal shooting victims compared to 2022. That reduction included a 54% decrease in murders and a 20% decrease in non-fatal shootings in the East District, the report said.

There was a decrease in several property crime categories in 2023, including a 34% decrease in reported car burglaries, an 11% drop in reported motor vehicle thefts and a 7% decrease in reported burglaries, the report said.

Total reported robberies matched the 2022 total, while aggravated assaults were up 8% compared to 2022. It is estimated that around 55% of reported aggravated assaults in 2023 were domestic in nature, the report stated.

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville saw a more than 30% decline in homicides in 2023