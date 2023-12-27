Knoxville to see first snow of the season? Weather forecast, how much snow to expect

The Knoxville area might see its first snow of the season late Thursday night into Friday morning, the National Weather Service said in a Dec. 26 tweet.

The word "might" is the one you need to pay attention to, however.

The weather service's Morristown office said the chance of even an inch of snow is pretty small, rating Knoxville's odds at just 5%.

We have a chance of snow Thursday night into Friday as a large, lumbering low works its way on over to us. The graphic shows the odds of reaching or exceeding 1". Marginal temperatures and early warmth will act to limit accumulations. pic.twitter.com/EtLp1ItWHf — NWS Morristown (@NWSMorristown) December 27, 2023

"Most if us can expect little or no snow accumulation," due to "marginal" temperatures and the warm ground, the weather service said.

Northwest of Knoxville, Oneida was predicted to have a 21% chance of snowfall, while Bristol to the east was rated at 27%.

The National Weather Service office in Morristown, Tenn., is calling for light snow accumulations overnight Thursday into Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

The low probability that it will snow in Knox County before the end of the year is normal for the region, although there were some flurries right after Christmas last year. Meteorologist Andrew Moulton told Knox News earlier this year the peak chances for Knoxville snow are usually during January and February. The average snowfall in the area during the season is 4.6 inches, according to National Weather Service data.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center has predicted an overall normal winter here in East Tennessee even though El Niño – a natural warming of the Pacific Ocean – is strengthening and could impact weather in states north and south of Tennessee this season.

Knoxville's weather forecast

The weather will remain mostly sunny Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s, then it will cloud up in the evening, the weather service said.

Thursday again will be mostly sunny but colder, with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures will drop Thursday night with lows in the lower 30s.

Friday will see that slight chance of rain (possibly turning to snow) showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening. Highs in the lower 40s and lows in the lower 30s are predicted.

