Knoxville, Smoky Mountains face risk of flooding with rain, warmer temperatures

Monday saw temperatures creep up above freezing, which means the snow and ice on Knoxville's roadways is finally starting to melt.

But Tuesday night's projected rain, while accelerating the process, could also lead to a new problem: flooding.

"A warming trend will last through the week as we shift to a warm and active weather pattern," the National Weather Service's Morristown office posted. "Widespread rain chances return (Tuesday) night into Wednesday, possibly continuing into next weekend."

A Hazardous Weather Outlook was posted for much of East Tennessee including Knox County and the Smoky Mountains, stating, "A warming trend will lead to snowmelt across the area early in the week, which will saturate the ground in many places. Then, late Tuesday through the rest of the week, several rounds of showers and possibly thunderstorms will move through the area. This will bring widespread, locally heavy rainfall that could cause flooding of rivers and streams."

Forecast calls for rain all week

Jan. 23 : Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s, and a 50% chance of showers in the evening with lows in the mid 40s.

Jan. 24 : An 80% chance of showers with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s, then more showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening and lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Jan. 25 : Showers with a chance of thunderstorms with highs in the lower to mid 60s, with more showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening and lows in the mid 50s.

Jan. 26: Mostly cloudy in the morning, with a 40% chance of showers and highs in the lower to mid 60s and lows around 50 degrees at night.

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville, Smoky Mountains face flooding risk with rain, warmer weather