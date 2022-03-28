A Knoxville Starbucks could become the country's next store to unionize

Employees of a Knoxville Starbucks will find out Tuesday afternoon if they'll join the handful of stores nationwide that have unionized.

Of the 24 employees at the Merchant Drive location, 14 need to approve unionization to make it official.

Local interest in unionization has spread beyond that single store. Employees at the Montvue Center Way and Kingston Pike store in West Hills announced a union campaign earlier this month.

Like most Starbucks workers around the country seeking to unionize, local leader Maggie Carter said employees at the Merchant Drive store want a “true democratic workplace” with better pay, staffing and working conditions.

Carter, 27, is a part-time barista juggling full-time journalism studies at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. She's a single mother to a 7-year-old boy.

Maggie Carter is a barista at this Starbucks location on Merchant Drive in north Knoxville. She and her fellow Starbucks employees at the Merchant Drive location are seeking to unionize.

Carter has been a vocal leader and was profiled in a New York Times article about the growing unionization efforts at Starbucks locations nationwide.

She said there is “large majority of support” for unionization among Merchant Drive employees, but didn't want to get into details.

As of March 25, employees at more than 150 locations across the country have gone public with a unionization campaign, according to Starbucks Workers United.

So far nine have voted - in Arizona, New York or Washington - and eight have unionized.

"Our belief from the beginning has been that we are better together in our direct relationship as partners without a third party between us," a Starbucks spokesperson told Knox News. "That conviction hasn't changed."

"Right now, the only people who are held accountable by Starbucks' own policies are the people who make the least amount of money," Carter said. "It's very stressful to not have that accountability extend to upper management, but be so pertinent to our employment."

Unionization efforts started in Buffalo

Carter said she had been keeping tabs on efforts since Starbucks employees in Buffalo unionized last year. In December, she and some of her coworkers started talking about what unionizing could mean for them.

Store employees filed initial paperwork to unionize Dec. 23, joining others across the country seeking collective bargaining.

Merchant Drive employees received permission from the National Labor Relations Board to move forward with the unionization process in February and ballots were distributed March 7.

"Organizing a union is the best way to truly contribute meaningfully to this partnership and both ensure that our voices are heard and ensure that when we are heard we have equal power to affect change and get things done," according to the Starbucks Workers United, an organization tracking efforts across the country.

Carter started as a Starbucks employee in 2019 in in Jackson, Tennessee. She transferred to the Merchant Drive, located near Interstate 75, where she experienced many of the same challenges as she did in Jackson: a lack of staffing and what she described as inadequate training.

"Feeling those issues in the workplace, on a grand scale of transferring between both stores, really helped bring (unionizing) to the surface for me," Carter said.

Employees want more money, staffing

Maggie Carter, a barista at the Starbucks location on Merchant Drive, holds a button that supports Memphis Starbucks employees who also are seeking to unionize. Carter is a full-time journalism student at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought up issues of workplace health and safety for employees across industries. Carter said employees at her store want better pay, more training and a cleaner and healthier work environment.

Carter makes $12 an hour, but she told Knox News it doesn't feel like enough for the amount of work she does. She believes union bargaining will help all store employees get more.

Starbucks announced last year it would raise its minimum hourly pay to $15 this summer. A Starbucks spokesperson told Knox News the company is listening to partners in stores from across the country.

Fears for job security

Carter said she and her coworkers are worried about job security after seven employees were fired at a Memphis Starbucks amid unionization efforts this winter.

“(It’s) borderline insulting at this point when they call me their partner,” Carter said of the company's name for its employees. “It couldn't be more clear that I'm nothing more than the number they've assigned me in their system.”

Beto Sanchez, left, Nikki Taylor, center, and Nabretta Hardin, right, march during a protest Wednesday, March 9, 2022, to a Starbucks, 3388 Poplar Avenue, in Memphis. Participants met at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library around noon and marched to the Starbucks in support of workers who were fired while in the midst of forming a union.

The Memphis employees fired made up most of the union organization committee, according to reporting by the Memphis Commercial Appeal. The fired workers are trying to get their jobs back, and the efforts to unionize there continue.

Starbucks said the firings were a result of violated safety policies and not unionization efforts.

The company said fired employees violated store policy after a tweet showed them holding an interview with a local news station in the closed store. They committed "egregious actions and blatant violations (that) cannot be ignored, a Starbucks spokesperson said.

Carter said the firings were, “absolutely reprehensible,” and were “entirely anti-union."

USA TODAY Network reporter Omer Yusuf contributed to this story.

Silas Sloan: Covering growth and development in East Tennessee

Twitter: @silasloan| Email: silas.sloan@knoxnews.com

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville Starbucks on Merchant Drive could be next store to unionize