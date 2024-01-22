Knoxville touted as 'a friendlier Asheville' in BuzzFeed list of overlooked tourist spots

It might be one of those backhanded compliments: Knoxville made a BuzzFeed list of under-rated cities worth a second look for travelers.

"Sure, there are plenty of amazing reasons to visit big, bustling cities like New York City and Los Angeles or ever-popular natural wonders like Zion National Park and The Grand Canyon, but the US is full of lesser-touristed destinations that deserve way more attention," the reporter wrote. "So, I compiled a bunch of suggestions from the BuzzFeed Community. Here are some of their favorite under-the-radar vacation destinations in the country. Perhaps you haven't considered visiting these spots ... yet."

The list contains some puzzlers, as most travelers would not consider Carmel-by-the-Sea (No. 4) or Taos (No. 7) as overlooked destinations − although you could argue they are not as famous as sister cities Monterey or Santa Fe.

Knoxville comes in at No. 17 on the list of 19 destinations, with one BuzzFeed commenter writing, "It's basically a friendlier Asheville before it gentrified and became crowded with tourists."

Downtown and Old City get a nod, as does the World's Fair Park, although the Sunsphere (while pictured) is not mentioned.

North Knoxville is highlighted as a "hipster's paradise of breweries and food trucks," while South Knoxville is lauded for its outdoor activities, including the hiking and mountain biking trails in the Urban Wilderness.

But in what feels like an unintended slight to everything Knoxville has to offer, the commenter concluded, "Best of all, the city is only an hour away from Gatlinburg and Great Smoky Mountains National Park. It has urban and outdoor fun all in one!"

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

