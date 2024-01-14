Knoxville weather radar: See winter storm move across East Tennessee

A winter storm warning is in effect for Knoxville and much of East Tennessee from 7 p.m. EST until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Th National Weather Service says heavy snow is expected with accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and locally higher amounts expected.

The accumulating snow and freezing temperatures will create hazardous conditions through Tuesday. Be prepared for significant impact to travel. See the radar below to see the storm as it moves through the region.

Knoxville area weather radar

