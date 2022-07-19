Knoxville woman charged with second-degree murder in Monday night shooting death

Knoxville police arrested 21-year-old Kyeisha Dalton and charged her with second-degree murder in the shooting death of another woman Monday night.

At about 8:10 p.m., officers responded to the UT Medical Center to investigate after the gunshot victim was brought to the emergency room, a police spokesperson said. The female victim succumbed to her injuries while being treated by hospital personnel.

Dalton was identified as the possible suspect in the course of the investigation and officers detained her at her home in the 1400 block of Wallace Street. A crime scene was also located in the 1400 block of Jourolman Avenue.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

