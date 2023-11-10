Knoxville woman facing up to 25 years in prison for argument that turned deadly

A 23-year-old Knoxville woman is facing 15 to 25 years in prison with no possibility of parole after being found guilty this week of second-degree murder, The Knox County District Attorney's office said in a press release.

Prosecutors told a jury in Knox County Criminal Court that Kyeisha Alazae Dalton shot and killed 35-year-old Tianja Duff during an argument with her ex-boyfriend, Tobias Billingsley. Duff was a passenger in Billingsley's car.

In a three-day trial, Assistant District Attorneys Rachel Hill and Danielle Jones explained to the jury that on July 18, 2022, Dalton had been in an argument with Billingsley. The argument became physical, and Billingsley ripped off Dalton’s wig and took her phone before driving away, they said.

Dalton pursued Billingsley in her vehicle, passed him and boxed him in. Billingsley responded by getting out of his vehicle and breaking Dalton’s phone, prosecutors said.

Dalton tried to hit Billingsley with her car, then fired a handgun into the rear passenger seat of his vehicle and hit Duff, who was sitting in the back seat.

Knoxville Police Detective Chas Terry testified that he interviewed Dalton, who admitted firing the handgun and killing the victim.

“This is another unfortunate case where an argument quickly escalated to gun violence, and in this case, the person who paid the ultimate price wasn’t even part of the argument,” said Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen.

Judge Hector Sanchez revoked Dalton’s bond and set the case for sentencing on Jan. 12, court records state.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville woman Kyeisha Dalton found guilty in fatal shooting