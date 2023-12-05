Knoxville woman takes plea to hiring 'hitman' in attempt to kill wife of man she met on dating app

A Tennessee woman has agreed to plead guilty to trying to hire a hitman to kill the wife of a man she met on a dating app, according to court records.

Melody Sasser, 47, agreed to plead guilty last month to one count of murder for hire, a charge that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

The plea agreement allows for a reduction in her sentence because Sasser has accepted responsibility for her actions. The exact amount will be determined at sentencing, which has not yet been scheduled.

Knoxville woman tried to hire hitman though Online Killer's Market, paid with Bitcoin

Sasser plotted beginning in December 2022 to hire a hitman to kill a woman in Prattville, Ala., using a dark-web site known as the Online Killer's Market, the plea agreement states.

Sasser used the internet to provide the would-be killer with the victim's name and address, as well as a photo and her work schedule, court records from the U.S. District Court in Knoxville state.

Sasser wanted the murder to appear as if it was accidental, writing, "it needs to seem random or accident. Or plant drugs, do not want a long investigation."

In exchange for the anticipated murder, Sasser used the internet to transmit $9,750 in Bitcoin, the plea agreement said.

'Hitman for hire': Client on 'hitman' site complained that murder of rival in Prattville was taking too long

A special agent with the Department of Homeland Security received information about the plot from a foreign law enforcement agency on April 27 and an investigation revealed that Sasser and the woman’s husband met through Match.com, the complaint said.

The intended victim told authorities her husband and Sasser were hiking friends in Knoxville before he moved to Alabama, the complaint said. The victim also said Sasser had harassed and threatened her and her husband since finding out they were engaged, according to the complaint.

