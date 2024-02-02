Knoxville's Xul Beer Co. is up for best beer festival in the US. How you can make it No. 1

Xul Beer Company has been on a roll, expanding its downtown taproom to take over the space formerly occupied by Geezers and opening a second space in Hardin Valley, as well as attracting attention from beer enthusiasts for its PB&J Mixtape fruited sour.

Now, Xul's on tap for national recognition, this time for its Kill the Lights beer festival. Kill the Lights is one of 20 beer festivals competing to be named the best in the nation in a USA TODAY 10Best People's Choice poll.

"It's pretty awesome," said Bentley Blackshear, a co-owner and director of brewing operations. "We're floored that we're even on that list and in consideration for best beer festival. That we're neck and neck with Great American Beer Festival (in Denver, Colo.), that's insane."

Blackshear confirmed Kill the Lights will be back this year; it's scheduled for Oct. 26.

"Beer festivals not only offer attendees the chance to sample numerous brews (sometimes even rare and one-off pours), but also allow beer fans to get to know their favorite brewmasters, sample paired foods, and learn all about beer and brewing," USA Today wrote.

Xul enthusiasts can vote once per day until voting ends at noon Feb. 26. The top 10 winners will be announced on March 8. Kill the Lights was in fourth place as of Feb. 2.

Kill the Lights is for those who like their beer festivals big, the poll says.

"Started in 2022, this event brings more than 60 different breweries to one spot, with tents set up in the parking lot and warehouse," USA Today said, adding that Xul "provides music, food, and all the beery cheer necessary to make this one of the premier events for serious beer geeks seeking to sip the best of the best."

