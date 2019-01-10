Do You Like KNR Constructions Limited (NSE:KNRCON) At This P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how KNR Constructions Limited’s (NSE:KNRCON) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, KNR Constructions’s P/E ratio is 12.41. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying ₹12.41 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.
How Do I Calculate KNR Constructions’s Price To Earnings Ratio?
The formula for price to earnings is:
Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)
Or for KNR Constructions:
P/E of 12.41 = ₹214.95 ÷ ₹17.31 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)
Is A High P/E Ratio Good?
A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.
How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios
P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.
It’s nice to see that KNR Constructions grew EPS by a stonking 112% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 31%. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.
How Does KNR Constructions’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?
We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (14.7) for companies in the construction industry is higher than KNR Constructions’s P/E.
KNR Constructions’s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with KNR Constructions, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.
Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits
It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).
Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.
How Does KNR Constructions’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?
KNR Constructions has net debt worth 23% of its market capitalization. That’s enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you’re comparing it to companies without debt.
The Bottom Line On KNR Constructions’s P/E Ratio
KNR Constructions has a P/E of 12.4. That’s below the average in the IN market, which is 17.1. The company hasn’t stretched its balance sheet, and earnings growth was good last year. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue.
Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold they key to an excellent investment decision.
But note: KNR Constructions may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).
