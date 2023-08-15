Koala predicts Australia to beat England in World Cup

STORY: During the four hours a day when they're not sleeping, koalas like Matilda are usually focused on choosing which eucalyptus tree to snack on but the young joey was tasked with making a far more important choice on Tuesday (August 15).

Koala Matilda woke from her 20-hour-long sleep and went with her eucalyptus-filled gut when making the choice between sitting next to an Australian scarf or English scarf in her enclosure at Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary.

The Koala remained loyal to the Matildas having also predicted that Australia would beat France in the quarter-finals last Saturday (August 12).

The sanctuary name the koala Matilda just two days before the co-hosts' match against Canada and she's proven to be a lucky charm as Tony Gustavsson's side won that match 4-0 and followed it up with a 2-0 victory over Denmark in the round of 16.