Kobay Technology Bhd (KLSE:KOBAY) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Kobay Technology Bhd (KLSE:KOBAY) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Kobay Technology Bhd is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = RM68m ÷ (RM583m - RM144m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Kobay Technology Bhd has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Machinery industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured Kobay Technology Bhd's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Kobay Technology Bhd. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 16%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 170%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Kobay Technology Bhd thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

All in all, it's terrific to see that Kobay Technology Bhd is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 951% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Kobay Technology Bhd you'll probably want to know about.

