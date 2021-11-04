Kobe Brown preliminary hearing postponed

Nov. 4—WELCH — A murder suspect's preliminary hearing was postponed Wednesday when the defense said that more time was needed to review the evidence.

Kobe Brown, 23, of Havaco was scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Richard VanDyke. Brown, who is being held without bond at the Southwest Regional Jail in Logan County, was to appear by video.

Brown was arrested in September along with Raquel Deshowna Adams, 34, of Welch in connection with the death of 33-year-old Marcus Darcell Edwards of Welch. Edwards was found deceased about 4:30 p.m. Sept. 20 in the Havaco area, Sheriff James Muncy said then.

Adams later surrendered to authorities with the Bluefield Police Department and the West Virginia State Police. Brown surrendered to deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office.

Both Brown and Adams are facing charges of first-degree murder and felony conspiracy, according to court records.

The case started on Sept. 20 when a complaint was received by the McDowell County 911 Center advising that a body was in a ditch at the Little Egypt section of Havaco, Cpl. Ronald L. Blevins with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office said in a criminal complaint.

"Through the process of investigation, it was determined that (Brown) was responsible for the death of the victim," Blevins said. "It was also discovered that the defendant did conspire and act in concert with Raquel Adams in the death of the victim."

The preliminary hearing was called to order, but the investigating officer, Blevins, who was on duty and was not present, VanDyke said. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney D.J. Morgan made a motion to let him testify by telephone.

Brown's attorney, Tim Lupardus from Wyoming County, objected because the defense had not had time to review a statement Brown gave to investigators and other evidence, VanDyke said.

Lupardus made a motion to postpone the hearing. The hearing was stopped, and it will be rescheduled at a later date, VanDyke said.

Adams is currently being held without bond at the Southwest Regional Jail.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

