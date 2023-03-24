Kobe Brown sentenced to life in prison without mercy for murder

Mar. 24—WELCH — After hearing pleas for justice Friday, a circuit court judge sentenced a McDowell County man to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2021 murder of a man who had been shot, hit with a shovel, run over with an ATV and then set on fire.

Kobe Brown, 25, of Havaco pleaded guilty last January to first-degree murder. Brown was arrested in September 2021 along with Raquel Deshowa Adams, 35, of Welch after the death of Marcus Darcell Edwards, 33, of Welch. Edwards was found deceased on Sept. 20, 2021 in the Havaco area.

Brown was brought before Circuit Court Judge Edward Kornish. Before sentencing Brown, Judge Kornish listened to members of the victim's family. The court had the option of sentencing Brown to life in prison with mercy, meaning he would be eligible for parole in 15 years. Under life without mercy, there is no possibility of parole.

The family of Marcus Darcell Edwards asked the court to impose the maximum sentence.

"I will never get to see my son again, but he will get to see his kids," said Linda Evans, the victim's mother. "If you're scared of somebody, why run them down?"

Linda Evans said that her son was shot in the back. She asked the judge to sentence her son's killer to life in prison.

"He does not deserve mercy," she said. "He deserves life in prison."

Reading from a prepared statement, Brown said he was sorry for his actions, and added that he hoped he could be forgiven some day.

Judge Kornish told Brown that the court did not believe Edwards had threatened him in any way.

"I think the reason you decided to kill Marcus was because Marcus was doing something about the drug activity in Havaco," Kornish said. "He was doing something positive."

Edwards had been cooperating with law enforcement. Kornish added that he believed Edwards had found drugs that Brown had hidden near some railroad tracks and turned them over to the police.

"I think you killing Marcus was drug related and I believe it was in retribution," Kornish said.

Brown was then sentenced to life in prison without mercy.

"I'm going to show you the same mercy which you gave Marcus, which was none," Kornish stated.

Raquel Deshowa Adams pleaded guilty in August 2022 to second-degree murder. She is facing up to 40 years in prison.

