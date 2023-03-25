Kobe Brown to spend life in prison with no possibility of parole

Mar. 25—WELCH — After hearing pleas for justice Friday, a circuit court judge sentenced a McDowell County man to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2021 murder of a man who had been shot, hit with a shovel, run over with an ATV and then set on fire.

Kobe Brown, 25, of Havaco pleaded guilty last January to first-degree murder. Brown was arrested in September 2021 along with Raquel Deshowa Adams, 35, of Welch after the death of Marcus Darcell Edwards, 33, of Welch. Edwards was found deceased on Sept. 20, 2021 in the Havaco area. He had been shot and struck with a shovel, run over with an ATV and then burned.

Brown was brought Friday morning before Circuit Court Judge Edward Kornish. Before sentencing Brown, Judge Kornish listened to members of the victim's family. The court had the option of sentencing Brown to life in prison with mercy, meaning he would be eligible for parole in 15 years. Under life without mercy, there is no possibility of parole.

The family of Marcus Darcell Edwards asked the court to impose the maximum sentence.

"I will never get to see my son again, but he will get to see his kids," said Linda Evans, the victim's mother. "If you're scared of somebody, why run them down?"

Linda Evans said that her son was shot in the back. She asked the judge to sentence her son's killer to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

"He does not deserve mercy," she said. "He deserves life in prison."

Other members of the family including a cousin, Kira Banks, asked the court to keep Brown in prison.

"In all honestly, I hope he dies in prison," Banks told the court.

Reading from a prepared statement, Brown said he was sorry for his actions, and added that he hoped he could be forgiven some day.

Attorney Tim Lupardus, who represented Brown, stated that while a sentence of life with mercy was still life in prison, it offered the opportunity for parole some day. He said that his client was "very intelligent."

"When I speak of him, there's a lot of potential that could be lost," he said.

Before sentencing him, Judge Kornish told Brown that the court did not believe Edwards had threatened him in any way.

Brown had been indicted earlier for drug charges that involved the delivery of heroin, crack cocaine, hydrocondone and other controlled substances. The case was dismissed as part of the plea agreement in which Brown pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, Kornish stated.

"I think the reason you decided to kill Marcus was because Marcus was doing something about the drug activity in Havaco," Kornish said to Brown. "He was doing something positive."

Edwards had been cooperating with law enforcement, said Kornish, who then added that he believed Edwards had found drugs that Brown had hidden near some railroad tracks and turned them over to the police.

"I think you killing Marcus was drug related and I believe it was in retribution," Kornish said.

Brown was then sentenced to life in prison without mercy.

"I'm going to show you the same mercy which you gave Marcus, which was none," Kornish stated.

The family applauded when they heard the sentence. Edwards's father, Jimmie Stephens Sr. of Northfork, said later that the family was pleased with the judge's decision.

"You know, I think it was a good verdict," Stephens said. "We're so happy as a family because the judge, he saw the true side of the whole story. Marcus was a wonderful kid. He'd grown up. He was trying to support his family. He just worked so hard trying to make a living for his family, and to have his life cut so short."

"We're so happy that judge had seen through everything and he got what he deserved, and he won't be another person on the street, like some people who got out of jail if they killed somebody, but the judge, he'd seen through the whole story," Stephens said. "And we thank the judge for that."

Raquel Deshowa Adams pleaded guilty in August 2022 to second-degree murder. She is now facing up to 40 years in prison. Kornish said she will be sentenced at a later date.

The state was represented at Friday's hearing by Prosecuting Attorney Brittany Puckett.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

