LOS ANGELES – The pilot of the helicopter that crashed, killing all nine people aboard, including Kobe Bryant, radioed that he was climbing to 2,300 feet to avoid a cloud layer, then descended in a left turn before crashing into a mountainside, federal investigators said Monday.

The copter smashed into rugged terrain in Calabasas, California, with such force that it left a crater and hurtled the fuselage down the other side of the hill, the National Transportation Safety Board said in giving a preliminary look at the probe into the accident in foggy conditions.

Visibility was so poor Sunday morning that the Los Angeles County Sheriff's and Los Angeles Police departments had grounded their choppers. Asked whether fog might be the cause, NTSB Board Member Jennifer Homendy said only that "that's part of our investigation."

An air traffic controller told the pilot of the helicopter with Bryant aboard shortly before the crash that he was flying below the level needed to be able to lend assistance with tracking, the NTSB said. The pilot was flying under flight rules that allowed him to navigate visually in conditions that were less than what would be the normal minimum, the recordings indicate. There was no mayday call.

"It seemed like very routine communication," said Gary Robb, an attorney in Kansas City, Missouri, who specializes in helicopter litigation.

Yet when Bryant's helicopter took off from John Wayne Airport in Orange County at 9:06 a.m. PST, visibility on the ground was about 3 or 4 miles, and the lowest overcast cloud layer was only 1,000 to 1,500 feet above ground, according to weather.com meteorologist Brian Donegan.

Investigators will review flight records and collect data from the helicopter's operator to help determine why it slammed into a hillside near Malibu, Homendy sai

Gathering evidence and recovering the bodies will be difficult. The chopper crashed in rugged terrain, and roads to access the site have been flooded with onlookers, said Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

Recovery and identification of the nine victims is expected to be completed over the next few days, said Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner Jonathan Lucas. Bryant was on the helicopter with his daughter, Gianna; John Altobelli, head baseball coach at Orange Coast College; and his wife and daughter, Keri and Alyssa.

Girls basketball coach Christina Mauser was also among the victims, said Katrina Foley, mayor of Costa Mesa, California. Mauser was an assistant coach to Bryant in youth basketball.

The pilot, Ara Zobaya, was licensed commercially to fly helicopters on both visual and instrument flights, Federal Aviation Administration records show. He had 8,200 hours of flight time as of July. He was also licensed as a helicopter flight instructor for normal and instrument flights, as well as a ground instructor for instrument flying.

The wreckage of the Sikorsky S-76B covered 100 yards and emitted smoke for hours on Sunday. Homendy said the helicopter carried no flight data recorder.

The helicopter is considered a top-of-the-line craft for corporate travel. President Donald Trump's companies have owned them, government records show.

Helicopter was for 'VIP transport'



The helicopter ferrying Bryant was manufactured in 1991, Federal Aviation Administration records show. Since 2015, it has been owned by Island Express Holding Corp., based in Van Nuys, California, according to records by PriJet, a Massachusetts company that tracks the costs for private jets and other aircraft.

From 2007 to 2015, the copter was part of the air fleet for the Illinois state government, the PriJet records show.

Former Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner offered the state’s aircraft for sale in 2015 as a cost-saving measure, Chicago-based WGN TV reported. During the time the state owned the copter, it was used for “VIP transport” for the governor and other others, the report said. Rauner announced that the state received $2.5 million in all for the sale of five aircraft in 2015, the report said.