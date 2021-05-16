Kobe Bryant induction: Best photos from Hall of Fame ceremony
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.
Vanessa Bryant helped design an exhibit dedicated to Kobe that will run at the Basketball Hall of Fame.
What a speech.
Kobe Bryant will be posthumously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend
Kobe Bryant always tried to play through pain. Vanessa Bryant has embodied that attitude as she honors Kobe's legacy while overcoming her grief.
We will never see another Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction like the Class of 2020.
Vanessa displayed a depth and insight not even Kobe would’ve stated himself while also giving us the same self-assured bravado Kobe definitely would’ve said, or at least believed.
Induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is a time for honorees to celebrate and reflect on their careers, however, Saturday’s ceremony was overwhelmingly bittersweet. With the death of the NBA superstar in January 2020, fans were unable to hear his acceptance speech. Instead, his widow, Vanessa Bryant, courageously stood in his place as he was enshrined with other basketball legends.
