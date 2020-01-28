F-bombs and death threats: Kobe Bryant, Mike Pompeo and the abuse of women journalists

In the past 72 hours, two women reporters at separate national news outlets were attacked with violent and sexist language for sending tweets and reporting on an interview. For female journalists, this kind of abuse is often part of the job.

The Washington Post confirmed Monday it had suspended reporter Felicia Sonmez after she tweeted out a three-year-old news story on accusations of rape against Kobe Bryant, one of basketball’s greatest players, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Sonmez also tweeted about the deluge of abusive messages and death threats she received for sharing the link, including one with a screenshot of an email that displayed the sender’s name.

On Friday, NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo castigated her after a tense nine-minute interview, shouting, cursing and challenging her to find Ukraine on a map. Comments on news stories about the incident range from: "What a nasty little smirk on that useless woman," to calling Kelly "disgusting."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds a press conference at the State Department in Washington on Dec. 11, 2019. More

Pompeo said Kelly agreed to an off-the-record, post-interview conversation, but Kelly said that was untrue. Pompeo does not deny his tirade.

While newsroom responses to these two incidents were different — the Post suspended Sonmez, but NPR has stood by Kelly — they have much in common.

Most journalists experience derision or threats on occasion, but data show women are far more likely to be targeted, and those attacks are often sexist in nature.

Why anyone would be surprised by this is mystifying. Aggression towards women, doing jobs, holding men accountable without regard for their good graces, approval or opinions isn’t a bug for these guys, it’s a feature. Mary Louise Kelly is professional through and through. https://t.co/0XhbmJG9eE — Soraya Chemaly (@schemaly) January 25, 2020

Roughly half of the women journalists from 50 countries, including the United States, surveyed by the International Federation of Journalists said they experience physical and verbal abuse, according to a 2019 report from the Women's Media Center.

Online attacks, especially, have become increasingly common. Women journalists experience physical, sexual and online abuse daily, according to research from the International Women's Media Foundation, and they say that abuse has negatively impacted their mental health. Approximately 40% said they avoid reporting certain stories because of it.

The attacks go beyond journalism. Girls and women on the internet are degraded, bullied, stalked and threatened, often with little support for their mental health and few consequences for their harassers. A 2017 report from the Pew Research Center found women are about twice as likely as men to say they have been targeted online as a result of their gender.

Experts say the capacity of online attacks to erode the institution of journalism is especially concerning.

“It’s really hard to convey to people the scope of this kind of harassment, the viciousness of it, and the onslaught that many, many women journalists experience every day,” said Elisa Lees Muñoz, executive director of the International Women's Media Foundation. “What surprises me ... is when I still talk to people who are in the industry, even if only tangentially, who aren't aware that this is actually a day-to-day experience.”

Research shows women of color, who are vastly underrepresented in newsrooms, are harassed disproportionately. In 2018, reporter April Ryan received death threats for asking then press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders whether President Donald Trump was resigning.

After Bryant's death Sunday, Twitter was divided on Sonmez's original tweet. Some say her timing was insensitive. Others argue there is nothing wrong with a reporter sharing a news story that offers context around a public figure's life.