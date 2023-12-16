Kobe Bryant video helped bring Ohtani to Dodgers
A 2017 video recorded by Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant helped bring slugging and pitching sensation Shohei Ohtani to the Dodgers, ESPN reported.
Ohtani was reportedly taken aback by the late Lakers star's message.
Tyler Glasnow, an oft-injured strikeout artist, is on the move to L.A.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
The Dodgers introduced Ohtani on Thursday at Chavez Ravine.
A second Tommy John surgery is notoriously difficult to recover from, so this is probably good news for Ohtani and the Dodgers.
Shohei Ohtani's new Dodgers jersey beat the records set by soccer stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
Ohtani simply preferred the Dodgers.
Shohei Ohtani's decision shook up the World Series odds.
Two-way prospects and other top free agents stand to benefit from Ohtani's new deal. Mike Trout and the rest of the NL West do not.
Ohtani, the two-way phenom who has been far and away the most valuable player in baseball the past three seasons, announced the deal via Instagram on Saturday.
The banner will hang alongside their 17 NBA championship banners, but won't look the same.
Ohtani agreed to a 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.
The 32-year-old has a full no-trade clause in his contract, which runs through the 2030 season.
Ohtani accepted his second MVP award with few words and no hints about where he'll sign in free agency as the mystery continues.
