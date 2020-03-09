Kobe Bryant's daughter poses in front of a mural of him and Gianna

Kobe Bryant's eldest daughter, Natalia, paid tribute to her father and her late sister, Gianna, in a new photo.

On Sunday afternoon, Vanessa Bryant, the former NBA star's widow, shared a picture of Natalia posing in front of a mural honoring Kobe and Gianna's memory.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant were killed in a helicopter crash in January.

"[heart] my babies," she captioned the shot. "#winterformal #together #family"

Last month Vanessa Bryant eulogized her late husband and daughter during a public memorial held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Calling Kobe a "doting" and "hands-on" father to their four daughters, she said she wanted Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 8 months, to remember him as "the kind of man that wanted to teach the future generations to be better and keep them from making his own mistakes." Thirteen-year-old Gianna, or Gigi, she said, was a lot like him, as they were "funny, happy, silly, and they loved life."

"They were so full of joy and adventure. God knew they couldn’t be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to him together," she said. "We love and miss you, Boo Boo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace and have fun in heaven until we meet again one day."

