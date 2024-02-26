Koch-backed network drops funding for Nikki Haley campaign after South Carolina defeat

AFP Action, the conservative wing of the powerful and influential conservative Americans for Prosperity, funded by the billionaire Koch Brothers, has pulled funding for the presidential campaign of Nikki Haley.

In an email to staffers obtained by Fox News, AFP Action senior adviser Emily Seidel said the group did not believe that "any outside group can make a material difference to widen [Haley’s] path to victory."

"And so while we will continue to endorse her, we will focus our resources where we can make the difference. And that’s the U.S. Senate and House," Seidel wrote.

Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina and 2024 Republican presidential candidate, during an election night watch party in Charleston, South Carolina, US, on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

The news was first reported by Politico earlier Sunday.

AFP Action endorsed Haley in November, giving her a major grassroots and organizational boost.

The deep-pocketed fiscally conservative network launched an ad blitz on behalf of Haley in January, including mailers, digital ads, and connected TV spots.

AFP Action, which pledged to spend tens of millions of dollars to help push the Republican Party past former President Trump as it endorsed Haley in late November, said last month it was putting an initial $27 million behind this new wave in their ongoing campaign.

The news came after Haley’s GOP rival, former President Trump, won the GOP primary in Haley’s home state of South Carolina on Saturday.

Despite the loss, and defying calls to exit the race, Haley has said it’s not the "end of our story" as she traveled Sunday to Michigan ahead of the state’s primary on Tuesday.

Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks during her primary election night gathering at The Charleston Place on February 24, 2024 in Charleston, South Carolina.

In the less than 24 hours following her Saturday night loss, Haley's campaign said that she had raised $1 million "from grassroots supporters alone," Fox News previously reported.

Haley's campaign argued that the money raised "demonstrates Haley's staying power and her appeal to broad swaths of the American public."

Asked Sunday about losing funding from AFP Action, Haley said she was "not worried."

"Americans for Prosperity was an amazing partner. They strongly believe in freedom. They believe in limited government. They believe in all the things that I, as a conservative, believe. And they've been fantastic through these states," Haley said, vowing to continue fighting "for the 70% of Americans that don't want to see a Trump-Biden rematch."

With his win Saturday in the first-in-the South contest, Trump has now swept every primary or caucus on the GOP early-season calendar that awards delegates. His performances have left little maneuvering room for Haley, his former U.N. ambassador.

Still, Haley insists she is sticking around even with the growing pressure to abandon her candidacy and let Trump focus entirely on Democratic President Joe Biden, in a 2020 rematch.





Original article source: Koch-backed network drops funding for Nikki Haley campaign after South Carolina defeat