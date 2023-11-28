Koch-backed super PAC endorses Nikki Haley as a Trump alternative

An influential super PAC backed by the Koch brothers announced it is endorsing Nikki Haley in the 2024 presidential primary, giving her a significant financial boost ahead of the upcoming Iowa caucuses.

In a memo released on Tuesday morning, Americans for Prosperity Action said it planned to commit its extensive grassroots organization to helping Haley, and it will launch mail and television advertising campaigns to boost their on-the-ground efforts. Over the summer, the group announced it would plug up to $70 million into political races this year. It is the first time the group has weighed in during a presidential primary.

“Donald Trump and Joe Biden will only further perpetuate the country’s downward spiral in politics. Furthermore, a significant majority of voters want somebody new,” read the memo from Emily Seidel, a senior adviser to Americans for Prosperity Action.

According to the memo, the group pored over polling and feedback from voters before it reached the decision to back Haley, who has recently seen a rise in support. However, former President Donald Trump remains dominant in the race.

“At the outset of our strategy, we made clear that we would be business-like in our decision. We would support a candidate capable of turning the page on Washington’s toxic culture — and a candidate who can win. And last night, we concluded that analysis. That candidate is Nikki Haley,” the memo continued.

A person close to the Koch network granted anonymity to disclose private conversations said the decision was made on Monday. They ultimately decided on Haley after considering North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

With reporting from Adam Wren.