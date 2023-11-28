Koch network endorses Nikki Haley in GOP primary

Americans for Prosperity Action, the political network founded by billionaire Charles Koch, is endorsing Nikki Haley in the Republican primary, giving the former South Carolina governor a major boost less than 50 days before the Iowa Caucuses.

The massive conservative grassroots organization announced the endorsement in a memo Tuesday.

Haley, "offers America the opportunity to turn the page on the current political era, to win the Republican primary and defeat Joe Biden next November," it said. "She has what it takes to lead a policy agenda to take on our nation’s biggest challenges and help ensure our country’s best days are ahead."

AFP Action had previously pledged to back an alternative to former President Donald Trump in the GOP primary race. The groups move to back Haley comes as the former Ambassador to the United Nations has risen above Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the second Republican behind Trump in key national and early primary state polls.

Haley said she was "honored to have the support of Americans for Prosperity Action, including its millions of grassroots members all across the country," in a statement released shortly after the endorsement.

"AFP Action’s members know that there is too much at stake in this election to sit on the sidelines. This is a choice between freedom and socialism, individual liberty and big government, fiscal responsibility and spiraling debt. We have a country to save, and I’m grateful to have AFP Action by our side.”

The endorsement is yet another sign that Republicans are beginning to coalesce behind Haley. And it could further swing the race in her favor, as AFP Action deploys its vast volunteers and funds to support her campaign. So far, the PAC has raised over $70 million for the 2024 election.

DeSantis’ communications director Andrew Romeo derided the AFP Action endorsement of Haley as a win for Trump, stating that “every dollar spent on Nikki Haley's candidacy should be reported as an in-kind to the Trump campaign.”

“No one has a stronger record of beating the establishment than Ron DeSantis, and this time will be no different,” he said.

Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks during the NBC News Republican Presidential Primary Debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County on November 8, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Koch network backs Nikki Haley in GOP primary