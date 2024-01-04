Koch-founded group announces who it supports in NC GOP primary to replace McHenry

An influential conservative super PAC announced Thursday who it supports to replace Rep. Patrick McHenry in North Carolina’s 10th Congressional District.

Pat Harrigan, a Green Beret and firearms manufacturer, received the endorsement of Americans for Prosperity Action. Americans for Prosperity is a conservative advocacy group founded by Charles and David Koch.

“Representative McHenry is leaving big shoes to fill with his retirement,” said Tyler Voigt, a senior advisor to AFP Action, in a written statement. “Fortunately, Pat Harrigan is ready and willing to take on the job of representing the people of North Carolina’s 10th Congressional district. As a veteran and a self-made businessman, he has the right perspective to take on Washington’s problems. He knows that heavy-handed government has made it harder to start and grow businesses, made life more expensive and completely neglected veterans who deserve the care they were promised.”

Pat Harrigan, pictured in stock footage posted on his campaign website.

Open seat as McHenry retires

McHenry, 48, surprised many North Carolinians in December when he announced, during the state’s candidate filing period, that he would not run for reelection after 20 years. His decision came just weeks after he led Congress through a contentious battle of trying to elect a new speaker, after eight Republicans worked with Democrats to oust former Rep. Kevin McCarthy from that role.

A post-9/11 rule required McCarthy to keep a list of successors should something happen to him. McHenry found himself at the top of McCarthy’s list and was tasked with finding McCarthy’s permanent successor.

McCarthy retired on Dec. 31 from Congress, leaving before the end of his term. McHenry beat McCarthy, by just one day, to announcing his own retirement, but plans to serve out his own term.

Harrigan moves

Harrigan, a Republican from Hickory, had already announced his plans to run in North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District, though that would have pitted him against the state’s House speaker, Tim Moore, a Republican from Kings Mountain.

The two were gearing up for what looked to be a contentious primary battle.

But McHenry’s retirement announcement cleared the way for Harrigan to run in his home district. Had McHenry stayed, it would have been an uphill battle for any Republican to run against him. McHenry, a Republican from Lincoln County, is considered one of North Carolina’s most powerful Republicans in Congress and served as chairman of the House Financial Services Committee.

His retirement led to a five-way primary. Harrigan faces off against Charles Eller, Diana Jimison, Brooke McGowan and state Rep. Grey Mills.

Mills and Moore recently teamed up in reaction to efforts around the country to remove former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot. They said they’ll look at legislative action North Carolina can take to prevent that from happening locally.

Endorsement decision

AFP Action told McClatchy that Harrigan earned their endorsement due to his thoughtful approach to the nation’s fiscal and budgetary policies, commitment to lowering taxes and cutting red tape, and his interest in addressing substandard care given to veterans.

“AFP Action’s activists are ready to send a candidate committed to advancing principled policies to Washington so that Congress can get to work solving problems for the American people,” Voigt said in a written statement.

Harrigan’s endorsement marks AFP Action’s first endorsement in North Carolina’s congressional campaigns this cycle.