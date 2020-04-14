Koch Separation Solutions Expands Manufacturing of Membrane Technology By Fifty Percent

Manufacturing expansion reflects KSS growth, ability to serve more businesses in water and wastewater treatment

WILMINGTON, Mass., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Koch Separation Solutions (KSS), a global leader in membrane filtration and ion exchange technology, today announced it is expanding the manufacturing capacity of its innovative PURON® reinforced hollow fiber membrane technology by 50 percent. This manufacturing expansion reflects KSS's significant growth and an increased ability to quickly serve businesses that utilize its reinforced hollow fiber membrane technologies for their industrial and municipal water and wastewater treatment needs.

"Expanding our PURON membrane manufacturing capacity represents the exciting growth we're seeing at KSS and is a testament to our strength and the value of our solutions, which are essential in supporting many industries and business globally," said Manny Singh, President of KSS. "At KSS we are continually seeking to add greater value to our customers, and this expansion increases our ability to offer our technology and know-how to businesses that operate in key economic sectors."

KSS's reinforced hollow fiber membrane solutions are among a suite of KSS's membrane offerings and include PURON MP, PURON HF, PURON MBR, and PULSION MBR. At its core, the PURON hollow fiber membrane has a robust composite structure that makes it virtually unbreakable. Its uniquely engineered ultrafiltration pores facilitate high productivity and rejection while minimizing fouling and cleaning requirements; these membranes are crucial in water and wastewater treatment needs such as solids separations and pathogen removal. KSS's advanced reinforced hollow fiber membranes allow businesses to operate reliably at high-performance while meeting energy efficiency, reducing overall system footprint, and cutting long-term operational costs.

"Industrial water sustainability and reuse, coupled with PURON technology advantages, are driving the growth we're seeing in water and wastewater treatment operations," added Singh. "We recognize the importance of businesses meeting their goals while also operating responsibly and sustainably, and our membrane technologies allow for optimal performance that also save energy and resources."

KSS's hollow fiber membranes are widely used in markets essential to the global economy, such as food and beverage, automotive, life sciences, textiles, and pulp and paper. To learn more about this expansion or about KSS's membrane technologies and other solutions, please contact Taylour Johnson at tljohnson@kochsep.com.

About Koch Separation Solutions

Koch Separation Solutions (KSS) is transforming the landscape of separations by leveraging synergistic technology such as membrane filtration and ion exchange. With over half a century worth of experience, KSS offers solutions for the most demanding applications across food and beverage, life science, and general industrial markets. KSS aims to create more value to their customers around the world by offering complete solutions to recover high-value product, eliminate waste, reduce footprint, increase productivity, and lower costs. KSS is a Koch Engineered Solutions company. More information is available at www.kochseparation.com.

