Kodak Black arrested in Plantation, charged with possession of cocaine

South Florida rapper Kodak Black was arrested in Plantation on Thursday, jail records show.

Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, is now charged with possession of cocaine, tampering with physical evidence, and improper stopping or parking.

The arrest comes after a series of legal troubles since Black’s arrest on July 16, 2022, on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

The rapper is required to take drug tests as part of his pre-trial release program, but has not shown up for drug tests multiple times, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which has issued two separate warrants for his arrest as a result, court records show.

