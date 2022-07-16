Kodak Black was arrested in South Florida Friday. He has a long history of charges here

Rapper Kodak Black was back in Broward County Jail this weekend on drug charges a week before his scheduled appearance at Miami’s Rolling Loud music festival.

According to an arrest report provided by Florida Highway Patrol, the 25-year-old performer, who was born Dieuson Octave in Pompano Beach and who changed his legal name to Bill Kahan Kapri, was arrested on drug possession and trafficking charges after he was pulled over for a traffic stop in Fort Lauderdale Friday afternoon, July 15. The charges are felonies.

This wasn’t his first brush with the law. Here are some of Kodak Black’s previous charges according to court records in Broward County and reports, as well as incidents involving the rapper or his entourage.

▪ May 2022: Misdemeanor traffic violation.

▪ February 2022: Kodak Black was shot in the leg, according to NBC News, along with three other people outside a West Hollywood, California restaurant during a Justin Bieber party.

▪ Jan. 1, 2022: On New Year’s Day, he was arrested on a trespassing charge in his hometown of Pompano Beach in violation of a cease and desist order. Black was soon released after posting $25 bond, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

▪ April 2021: The Tallahassee Democrat reported that a security guard for the rapper was injured after he was shot near a Tallahassee McDonald’s that involved Kodak Black’s entourage. Kodak Black was performing earlier at a concert and was not hurt in the incident.

▪ January 2021: The rapper, who grew up in the Golden Acres area of Pompano Beach and who had been convicted of lying on a federal form about his criminal past in order to buy a gun at a Hialeah firearms store, received a presidential pardon from President Donald Trump on his last day in office. Trump cited support from various religious leaders at the time.

Kapri had been serving a 46-month sentence after admitting in 2019 that he falsified information on federal forms to buy firearms from a South Florida gun shop two separate times.

▪ 2020: While serving his time for the federal weapons charges while in a prison in Illinois in 2020, Kapri arranged a few good deeds for his South Florida hometown.

Kodak Black’s mother, Marcelene Simmons, right, makes an emotional pleas for her son’s safety as Civil Rights attorney Benjamin Crump, left, held a press conference across from the Miami Federal Detention Center where his client rapper Kodak Black was removed after allegations of abuse on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.

▪ April 2019: While still facing the 2016 sexual assault charges from South Carolina and before he was jailed later in 2019 on federal weapons charges, Kapri was arrested at the U.S.-Canada border, along with three other men. They were found with weapons and drugs at the border, according to New York State Police.

▪ January 2018: Broward Sheriff’s Office charged him with possession of weapons by a convicted felon, marijuana possession, grand theft in the third degree and neglecting a child with no bodily harm.

▪ June 2017: Arrested for violating house arrest after failing to complete an anger management program but then going to the adult bar Club Climaxx in Miami (and being accused of committing battery on a bartender) and the Adrien Broner-Adrian Granados boxing match in Cincinnati. (The jailing caused him to miss his scheduled performance at that May’s Miami Rolling Loud festival.)

▪ April 2017: Arrested for probation violation after he had been sentenced to a year of house arrest and five years of probation for his May 2016 conviction.

▪ August 2016: Misdemeanor traffic charge.

▪ May 2016: Arrested for armed robbery and false imprisonment.

▪ April 2016: Arrested in Hallandale Beach for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and fleeing from police.

▪ February 2016: Arrested in South Carolina on criminal sexual assault charge after he was accused of raping a high school girl. This case is still working its way through the legal system and had been put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic.

▪ Oct. 2015: Charged in Pompano Beach with robbery, battery, two counts of false imprisonment of a child under 13, three counts of false imprisonment of an adult, driving with a suspended license and possession of marijuana.