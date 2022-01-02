Kodak Black arrested for trespassing on New Year’s Day

Chauncey Alcorn
·2 min read
Broward County Sheriff deputies said they ‘made contact’ with the 24-year-old rapper, whose real name is Bill Kapri, around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday

Rapper Kodak Black started off 2022 in police custody early Saturday morning when he was arrested for trespassing in his Poblano Beach hometown in South Florida.

Broward County Sheriff deputies told the Sun-Sentinel they “made contact” with the 24-year-old lyricist, who’s real name is Bill Kapri, around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. The arrest took place near the 1600 block of Northwest 10th Drive in the Golden Acres neighborhood of Pompano Beach where Kodak grew up.

Rolling Loud Miami 2021
Kodak Black on stage at Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

The ZEZE rapper was transported to Broward County’s main jail, where he posted bond before being released, per the Sun-Sentinel.

Authorities haven’t said exactly what led up to Kodak’s arrest. Trespassing is considered a first-degree misdemeanor in Broward County, county court records show.

This is Kodak’s latest run-in with the law. Last April, he was sentenced to probation after accepting a plea deal in a 2016 sexual assault case involving a teenager, an alleged incident that reportedly took place in a South Carolina hotel room, according to the Associated Press.

In April 2019, Black was booked on drug and firearm charges while crossing the Canada-U.S. border near Niagara Falls with three associates, as previously reported by theGrio.

Seven months later, he pleaded guilty to lying on a background check to buy guns in Florida and was sentenced to 46 months on federal weapons charges.

Black’s prison time was cut short in January 2021 when President Trump commuted his sentence.

