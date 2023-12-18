Kodak Black is back behind bars. This time in a Miami federal jail

After his latest legal woes in Broward, rapper Kodak Black is back behind bars.

Kodak, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was being held at Miami Federal Detention Center on a probation violation, as of Monday morning.

Almost two weeks ago, Plantation police say they found the rapper asleep in a Bentley with drugs on him. He was charged with cocaine possession, evidence tampering and improperly stopping, standing or parking.

The 26-year-old, who has a criminal history spanning several states, was pulled over by Florida Highway Patrol last year and arrested on drug possession and trafficking charges. State troopers say they found 31 oxycodone tablets in Kodak’s purple Dodge Durango.

In February, Broward Circuit Court Judge Barbara Duffy ordered Kodak to stay at a rehabilitation facility for 30 days after an hours-long hearing.

“All the good deeds I do, all the good things I do, it never goes as viral,” Kodak said at the time. “I don’t know why [they] are so hungry to see me in jail.”

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.