Kodak Black is behind bars in Miami. If he’s released, a Broward judge wants him in jail

Rapper Kodak Black, who’s locked up at the Miami federal detention center, may soon land back in Broward jail.

In a Wednesday morning hearing, Broward Circuit Court Judge Barbara Duffy ordered Kodak, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, placed behind bars whenever he’s released from federal custody.

Kodak, 26, has been held at the federal detention center since mid-December after violating his probation on a gun-buying conviction dating back more than four years. He was serving 46 months in prison when his sentence was commuted by former President Donald Trump on his last full day in office, Jan. 19,2021.

READ MORE: Kodak Black is back behind bars after Broward drug arrest. This time, in Miami

Duffy’s ruling came after prosecutors asked the judge to revoke the rapper’s bond over him “picking up” a drug case while out on bail. But defense attorneys want a hearing on the matter after a federal court judge decides whether to release Kodak from custody.

After the prosecutor recited some of the allegations in Kodak’s December arrest report, Duffy agreed there was probable cause to hold the rapper in jail pending trial. However, she said she made the ruling on her own volition — and not because of the state’s request.

According to police, the rapper was found asleep in a Bentley on Dec. 7 with drugs on him. Kodak was charged with cocaine possession, evidence tampering and improperly stopping, standing or parking.

“Maybe he shouldn’t be in such a comfortable car,” Duffy quipped.

At the time of his arrest, Kodak was out on bond in connection to drug possession and trafficking charges. In 2022, Kodak was pulled over in his purple Dodge Durango by Florida Highway Patrol. State troopers say they found 31 oxycodone tablets inside the car.

Attorney Brad Cohen, who has represented Kodak in several cases, said the substance found in his December arrest tested positive for oxycodone instead of cocaine. A Monday court filing shows that prosecutors intend to amend the charge to possession of oxycodone.

“Knowing that the officer substantially misrepresented his observations, the Broward State Atty Office still filed the [charge,]” Cohen said in a statement on Instagram. “Unbelievable and it will not be tolerated.”