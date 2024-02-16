Kodak Black should be free to witness birth of his son, attorney argues; judge reinstates bond

A Broward judge decided that South Florida rapper Kodak Black can be released on bond in his two drug cases Friday, following arguments from his attorney that he should be able to witness the birth of his son.

But Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, remains in a federal detention center in Miami. His attorney, Bradford Cohen, hopes to have him freed at another hearing early next week.

The rapper is expecting a baby boy next Friday, who he plans to name Prince, Cohen told the Sun Sentinel. It will be his fourth child.

“I’m asking for a little bit of deference so he can see his child being born,” he told Judge Barbara Duffy in court Friday morning.

Black’s bond was revoked in multiple cases after he was arrested in Plantation in December on charges of possession of cocaine, later changed to possession of oxycodone, and tampering with evidence after police officers said they found him with the white powder in his mouth. Last week, Duffy dismissed the possession charge following arguments that Black had a valid prescription for the drug.

Now, Black only faces the count of tampering with evidence, which Cohen also hopes to get dismissed.

“You essentially can’t tamper with evidence you legally possess,” he told the Sun Sentinel after the hearing. “It’s not evidence.”

Assistant State Attorney Jonathan Goodman argued in court that the issue of bond is still “premature” and should be decided next Friday, when Duffy will also hear a motion to suppress evidence in the December drug case.

“He’s still pending a felony,” Goodman said.

But Cohen argued that Black “should have never been charged” in the first place and ought to be released.

After a sidebar with the attorneys, Duffy decided to reinstate the $250,000 bond in a separate case from 2022, in which Black is charged with trafficking in oxycodone. She also granted him $5,000 bond in the December case.