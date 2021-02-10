Kodak Black just offered to pay the tuition of slain FBI agents’ kids, his lawyer says

Kodak Black is trying to do the right thing since being sprung from prison.

Known for his charitable endeavors from behind bars, the rapper now is paying it forward as a free man.

Black, real name Bill K. Kapri, has reached out to the family of two FBI agents who were fatally shot Feb. 2 while serving a search warrant at at the Sunrise apartment of a child-pornography suspect.

The “Tunnel Vision” singer says he will pay the college tuition for the children of the slain officers — Special Agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger, his lawyer Bradford Cohen confirmed to the Miami Herald.

Kodak Black is out of prison, his lawyer says. Here’s what is next for the rapper

Alfin had a 3-year-old child; Schwartzenberger had two children, ages 4 and 9.

“Kodak has always tried to take care of the kids who lose their parents. He has a real passion to support kids that are put in bad positions, due to no fault of their own,” Cohen said. “Some of his charity is reported on and some of it is not, and some he does anonymously. He sends his condolences to the families of the fallen FBI Agents, and knows how tough it is to lose a loved one. He encourages others to help support charities that give to children in need.”

Kodak Black just saved Thanksgiving for these South Florida families — from prison

Black was released from a Kentucky prison after being pardoned by President Donald Trump last month. The 23-year-old Pompano Beach native had been sentenced in 2019 to 46 months in prison on federal weapons charges after admitting to falsifying information on federal forms to buy four firearms.

The gunman involved in the FBI agents’ deaths, David Lee Huber, 55, took his own life before he could be arrested.